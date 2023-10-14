Kate Middleton against Prince William ahead of major move

Kate Middleton against Prince William as he takes major decision

Kate Middleton is not on the same page as her husband Prince William as he takes major decision regarding his relationship with Prince Harry.



Kate, the Princess of Wales, is unable to forget the scathing insults of Prince Harry directed at her in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

However, William, the Prince of Wales, is considering forgiving his younger brother, an insider revealed to She Finds.

The insider said, “Everyone agrees William and Kate have done a wonderful job staying strong in the face of such adversity" during "tough year" following Queen Elizabeth's death.

But there is one unresolved issue - which is Kate and William’s fight with Harry and Meghan Markle. "Kate has no desire to communicate with Harry or Meghan,” the source said.

“There has been too much that has happened, and she’s not ready yet,” the tipster claimed before revealing that “William wants his relationship with his brother to improve, but they’re not speaking right now.”

The insider concluded saying that even though it is still not certain when will the brothers reconcile, but now, there is a possibility that it will eventually happen.