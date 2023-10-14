 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton against Prince William ahead of major move

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Kate Middleton against Prince William as he takes major decision
Kate Middleton against Prince William as he takes major decision

Kate Middleton is not on the same page as her husband Prince William as he takes major decision regarding his relationship with Prince Harry.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is unable to forget the scathing insults of Prince Harry directed at her in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

However, William, the Prince of Wales, is considering forgiving his younger brother, an insider revealed to She Finds.

The insider said, “Everyone agrees William and Kate have done a wonderful job staying strong in the face of such adversity" during "tough year" following Queen Elizabeth's death.

But there is one unresolved issue - which is Kate and William’s fight with Harry and Meghan Markle. "Kate has no desire to communicate with Harry or Meghan,” the source said.

“There has been too much that has happened, and she’s not ready yet,” the tipster claimed before revealing that “William wants his relationship with his brother to improve, but they’re not speaking right now.”

The insider concluded saying that even though it is still not certain when will the brothers reconcile, but now, there is a possibility that it will eventually happen.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles is wrapping up Buckingham Palace in cling wrap video

King Charles is wrapping up Buckingham Palace in cling wrap
Royal family website targeted by hackers to instill fear: report

Royal family website targeted by hackers to instill fear: report
Drew Barrymore loses HUGE gig to LeVar Burton after WAG strike backlash

Drew Barrymore loses HUGE gig to LeVar Burton after WAG strike backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle look ‘really foolish’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle look ‘really foolish’
King Charles choosing Camilla after being hit 'over the head' by Prince Harry video

King Charles choosing Camilla after being hit 'over the head' by Prince Harry
King Charles, Queen Camilla marriage on the rocks after biggest fight

King Charles, Queen Camilla marriage on the rocks after biggest fight
Jennifer Lopez arranges public outings with Ben Affleck for ‘damage control’ video

Jennifer Lopez arranges public outings with Ben Affleck for ‘damage control’
Prince William making Meghan Markle ditch her engagement ring

Prince William making Meghan Markle ditch her engagement ring

Kate Middleton feels Prince William is ‘tearing’ their family apart

Kate Middleton feels Prince William is ‘tearing’ their family apart
Kim Kardashian ‘threatening’ Kourtney to expose her ‘bluff’ amid heated feud video

Kim Kardashian ‘threatening’ Kourtney to expose her ‘bluff’ amid heated feud
Prince Harry wants ‘open-door’ policy to the UK

Prince Harry wants ‘open-door’ policy to the UK
Kate Middleton, Prince William leave royal fans excited

Kate Middleton, Prince William leave royal fans excited