Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘self-promoting’ jerks

Saturday, October 14, 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of being totally ‘self-promoting’ jerks.

British socialite Lady Colin Campbell issued these claims and sentiments.

She broke everything down in one of her interview with GB News.

In this chat, she accused the couple of being “self-promoting jerks” in their statement addressing the current world climate.

“They don’t know their place,” she went as far as to say, while referencing the duo’s public admission.

Because while “Prince William and the King are obliged to make some comment,” on the flip side “Harry and Meghan should be making no comment whatsoever.”

Mainly because “It is not for royals to make comments, it’s for the representatives of the state to make comment.”

“They have forgotten how unimportant they are and they need to remember their place and get back into their corner.”

