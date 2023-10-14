 
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out for ‘disgraceful sniping’ at royals

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Harry and Meghans open criticism of royals has come under fire amid their efforts for mental health

Harry and Meghan are being criticized by royal expert Richard Eden for their ‘personal criticism’ of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited New York to attend a mental health event that discussed methods to make online presence safer for parents and children.

But Eden thinks that Harry and Meghan have displayed no regard for the mental health of Prince William and Princess Kate.

In a newsletter for Palace Confidential, Eden wrote that the Sussexes have made William and Kate “put up with the most disgraceful personal criticism from Harry and Meghan on television and in Harry’s book while being unable to answer back publicly.”

He recalled the time in 2016 when Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate joined hands for their Heads Together project which aimed to raise awareness about mental health issues.

“It was the royal trio’s biggest joint project for their charity, the Royal Foundation, and the light-hearted launch event was typical of the fun they always seemed to have as they worked together for good causes,” wrote Eden.

He also criticized Harry and Meghan’s supporters for alleging that the Waleses didn’t support Meghan when she was suffering from mental issues.

“William and Catherine have had to put up with more sniping from Harry and Meghan’s cheerleaders,” he wrote.

“They claimed the Waleses’ concern for mental health issues was only skin deep because they had ‘failed’ to support Meghan when she was suffering problems of her own.”

He called the criticism “grossly unfair” and referenced the time Prince Harry “ praised his brother for encouraging him to seek help when he was suffering mental challenges after serving in Afghanistan.”

“What about William and Catherine’s own mental well-being?” he concluded. 

