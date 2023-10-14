Prince William becomes 'more open' to have 'America on his side'

Prince William is encouraged to add his name in the good books of the American citizens.

The Prince of Wales, who recently flew to the US for Earthshort Prize is tipped to earn the approval of people across the Atlantic with his philanthropy.

Mail on Sunday Assistant Editor Kate Mansey noted that "you have got to have America on side"

She added: "They know very well what they do well. This is the authentic couple that we have been waiting to see for years.

"Like William letting slip he went for a run in Central Park one morning. Obviously, people will draw that comparison with the paparazzi chase with Meghan and Harry in New York.

"This is really interesting to see, that William is allowing himself to be more open."

Speaking about William’s inclination for charity, the expert added: "The issue of philanthropy is so developed in America... it’s more part of the setup of how American communities and businesses work.

"So you do have to have a foothold in America if you are starting a big global initiative. I think Prince William realises you have got to have America on side.

"He is very serious about the fact that his role is global. He is on the world stage, and he is going to make the most of it,” she concluded.