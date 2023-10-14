Taylor Swift's concert film headed for $100 million domestic opening: report

Taylor Swift's new concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour", is headed for a $100 million domestic opening, according to a report in Hollywood Reporter.

Another report said Hollywood studios are reportedly projecting that the movie’s opening weekend could earn between $90-$110 million.



Swift premiered her Eras Tour concert film in front of fans and celebrities on Wednesday, shortly after announcing that the movie would debut a day early because of "unprecedented" ticket demand.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" was set to open in theaters worldwide on Friday, but high interest prompted Swift to add earlier screenings in some markets.

"Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we're opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!!" the "Anti-Hero" singer wrote on social media.

Additional showtimes also were being added for the weekend, Swift said.

Late, Swift stepped on to a red carpet in a strapless pale blue gown for the film's world premiere. She posed for selfies with fans who scored a seat in one of thirteen auditoriums in an AMC Theatre at an outdoor mall in Los Angeles.