 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift's concert film headed for $100 million domestic opening: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Taylor Swifts concert film headed for $100 million domestic opening: report

Taylor Swift's new concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour", is headed for a $100 million domestic opening, according to a report in Hollywood Reporter. 

Another report said Hollywood studios are reportedly projecting that the movie’s opening weekend could earn between $90-$110 million.

 Swift premiered her Eras Tour concert film in front of fans and celebrities on Wednesday, shortly after announcing that the movie would debut a day early because of "unprecedented" ticket demand.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" was set to open in theaters worldwide on Friday, but high interest prompted Swift to add earlier screenings in some markets.

"Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we're opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!!" the "Anti-Hero" singer wrote on social media.

Additional showtimes also were being added for the weekend, Swift said.

Late, Swift stepped on to a red carpet in a strapless pale blue gown for the film's world premiere. She posed for selfies with fans who scored a seat in one of thirteen auditoriums in an AMC Theatre at an outdoor mall in Los Angeles.

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande spotted FIRST time since divorce settlement with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande spotted FIRST time since divorce settlement with Dalton Gomez
Meghan Markle can’t judge or ‘fact check’ enough to make it

Meghan Markle can’t judge or ‘fact check’ enough to make it
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals more about Tupac Shakur’s struggles

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals more about Tupac Shakur’s struggles

Prince Harry hits ‘too often’ below the belt

Prince Harry hits ‘too often’ below the belt
Kevin Costner takes on risky venture right after Christine Baumgartner divorce

Kevin Costner takes on risky venture right after Christine Baumgartner divorce
Prince William has gone from ‘gormless’ to gorgeous

Prince William has gone from ‘gormless’ to gorgeous
Jada Pinkett Smith debunks rumors around Will Smith’s sexuality

Jada Pinkett Smith debunks rumors around Will Smith’s sexuality
Kate Middleton to bring Princess Charlotte to rugby match in France? video

Kate Middleton to bring Princess Charlotte to rugby match in France?
See Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things 5’ production first look images

See Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things 5’ production first look images

Netflix drops new poster and release date for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ video

Netflix drops new poster and release date for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

'Batman' actor Michael Caine announces retirement

'Batman' actor Michael Caine announces retirement

Why Prince William behaves like Kate Middleton 'fourth child?' Expert reveals video

Why Prince William behaves like Kate Middleton 'fourth child?' Expert reveals