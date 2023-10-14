Kevin Costner takes on risky venture right after Christine Baumgartner divorce

Kevin Costner has taken on a new challenge right after his lengthy divorce proceedings with Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner has embarked on a risky route by putting his own money into his upcoming movie series, Horizon: An American Saga.

Costner had to produce the saga as he couldn’t convince any production companies to make it. He has reportedly put $20 million into his passion project.

During his divorce proceedings with Christine Baumgartner, the Oscar-winner revealed that he had mortgaged his lands to invest in the movie.

"I’ve mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house," Costner said. "But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f---ing conniption fit. But it’s my life, and I believe in the idea and the story."

The Yellowstone star has been trying to make this story into a movie since 1988. Recalling the journey of writing the screenplay, he said, "I started thinking about the story, started writing with a partner, and it ended up being four screenplays," he said. "So, I reverse-engineered everything from 1988. I thought it was really good. But I still couldn’t get anybody to make it.”

He added that he couldn’t let go of the movie even when he couldn’t get anyone to make it. "At the end of the day, I’m a storyteller, and I went ahead and put my own money into it. I’m not a very good businessman, so, scratch your head, if you will. I don’t know why, but I have not let go of this one. I’ve pushed it into the middle of the table three times in my career and didn’t blink. This is my fourth."

The four-part Western epic will explore the times before and after the Civil War, and has been slated for release by Warner Bros on June 28, 2024.