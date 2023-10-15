Erling Haaland poses threat to Spain's Euro qualifier dream. AFP/File

Spain's goalkeeper, Unai Simon, has underlined the vital role of halting Norway's prolific striker, Erling Haaland, as Spain gear up for a crucial Euro 2024 qualifier that could seal their spot in the tournament.



La Roja has an opportunity to secure their place in Euro 2024 with a win in Oslo, but standing in their way is the formidable presence of Erling Haaland and a desperate Norway eager for a victory to keep their own Euro dreams alive.

Haaland, who was sidelined due to injury when Spain defeated Norway 3-0 in March, made a triumphant return by scoring twice against Cyprus to revive Norway's Euro 2024 aspirations.

Unai Simon spoke at a press conference on Saturday, emphasizing the tremendous goal-scoring prowess of Erling Haaland. He stressed that Haaland's uncanny ability to find the back of the net from virtually any situation in the box makes him a constant threat, whether it's a header, a low shot, or with either foot.

Simon revealed Spain's game plan, which centers around keeping Haaland as far away from their goal as possible. If Haaland does manage to infiltrate their penalty area, Spain's strategy is to ensure he doesn't make contact with the ball, given his exceptional likelihood of scoring, said Simon.

Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, echoed Simon's sentiments, highlighting the need for his team to maintain unwavering focus to contain Haaland and other dangerous players on the Norwegian side.

Martin Odegaard, Norway's playmaker, acknowledged Haaland's prowess by dubbing him the "best in the world" but also emphasized the collective strength of their team.

Erling Haaland's impact on the footballing world, particularly in the English Premier League, has been significant, and his presence remains a monumental challenge for Spain as they seek to guarantee their spot in Euro 2024.

The upcoming Sunday clash between Spain and Norway promises to be a high-stakes battle with all eyes on the dynamic Erling Haaland.