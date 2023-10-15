 
menu menu menu
sports
Sunday, October 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Erling Haaland poses threat to Spain's Euro qualifier dream

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Erling Haaland poses threat to Spains Euro qualifier dream. AFP/File
Erling Haaland poses threat to Spain's Euro qualifier dream. AFP/File

Spain's goalkeeper, Unai Simon, has underlined the vital role of halting Norway's prolific striker, Erling Haaland, as Spain gear up for a crucial Euro 2024 qualifier that could seal their spot in the tournament.

La Roja has an opportunity to secure their place in Euro 2024 with a win in Oslo, but standing in their way is the formidable presence of Erling Haaland and a desperate Norway eager for a victory to keep their own Euro dreams alive. 

Haaland, who was sidelined due to injury when Spain defeated Norway 3-0 in March, made a triumphant return by scoring twice against Cyprus to revive Norway's Euro 2024 aspirations.

Unai Simon spoke at a press conference on Saturday, emphasizing the tremendous goal-scoring prowess of Erling Haaland. He stressed that Haaland's uncanny ability to find the back of the net from virtually any situation in the box makes him a constant threat, whether it's a header, a low shot, or with either foot.

Simon revealed Spain's game plan, which centers around keeping Haaland as far away from their goal as possible. If Haaland does manage to infiltrate their penalty area, Spain's strategy is to ensure he doesn't make contact with the ball, given his exceptional likelihood of scoring, said Simon.

Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, echoed Simon's sentiments, highlighting the need for his team to maintain unwavering focus to contain Haaland and other dangerous players on the Norwegian side. 

Martin Odegaard, Norway's playmaker, acknowledged Haaland's prowess by dubbing him the "best in the world" but also emphasized the collective strength of their team.

Erling Haaland's impact on the footballing world, particularly in the English Premier League, has been significant, and his presence remains a monumental challenge for Spain as they seek to guarantee their spot in Euro 2024. 

The upcoming Sunday clash between Spain and Norway promises to be a high-stakes battle with all eyes on the dynamic Erling Haaland.

More From Sports:

Manchester United sale in hang after Sheikh Jassim quits ownership bid

Manchester United sale in hang after Sheikh Jassim quits ownership bid
Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam couldn't charge when time came, says Amir

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam couldn't charge when time came, says Amir
'Not good for us,' Babar Azam on defeat against India

'Not good for us,' Babar Azam on defeat against India
'Not ICC, it was a BCCI event,' Arthur on one-sided Ahmedabad colosseum atmosphere

'Not ICC, it was a BCCI event,' Arthur on one-sided Ahmedabad colosseum atmosphere
Setback for Sri Lanka as skipper Dasun Shanaka ruled out of World Cup 2023 due to injury

Setback for Sri Lanka as skipper Dasun Shanaka ruled out of World Cup 2023 due to injury
Pakistan fail to break jinx as all-round India improve World Cup record to 8-0

Pakistan fail to break jinx as all-round India improve World Cup record to 8-0
Pak vs Ind: Former Indian cricketer takes dig at Pakistan's 'spectacular' batting collapse

Pak vs Ind: Former Indian cricketer takes dig at Pakistan's 'spectacular' batting collapse
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan batters for failure to 'capitalise on great pitch'

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan batters for failure to 'capitalise on great pitch'
Pak vs Ind: Pakistan's upsetting batting performance slammed

Pak vs Ind: Pakistan's upsetting batting performance slammed
Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam smashes first ODI 50 against India

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam smashes first ODI 50 against India
World Cup 2023: Mohammad Amir hopeful for Babar Azam's powerful comeback

World Cup 2023: Mohammad Amir hopeful for Babar Azam's powerful comeback
Pak vs Ind: Good news for India as Shubman Gill included in lineup

Pak vs Ind: Good news for India as Shubman Gill included in lineup