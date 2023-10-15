 
King Charles accepts Prince William, Kate Middleton 'burnout' to stay popular

King Charles is putting his best face forward to win approval of the public.

His Majesty is pushing the future King and Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton, to portray a modern image of the monarchy.

The source close to the 73-year-old tells OK Magazine: "The King is very aware of the role the younger members of the royal family play in spreading the word to a wider and younger audience. Media and audience tests demonstrate the success of William and Kate's engagement with the younger generation through social media and public appearances. So it's important that they continue this success into 2024 and beyond."

They further reveal: "The aim is for both William and Kate to build on their popularity as the years go on and take on more engagements, not less. It won't be a case of burning them out but certainly increasing their profiles and building on youth initiatives that will hold value for the family as a whole as it grows."

William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales back in September after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

