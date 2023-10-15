 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Paris Hilton says giving birth has taught her 'how to say no'

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Paris Hilton says giving birth has taught her 'how to say no'

Paris Hilton reveals motherhood has helped her stand up for herself.

The American socialite reveals becoming mother to baby boy Phoenix has set her properties right.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Hilton says: "I always make Phoenix my first priority, and I've learned how to say no."

“I'm constantly saying no to things, because I just want to spend as much time with him as possible, and I just don't want to miss any of these special moments in his life and all these milestones," she continues.

"He's my everything, so I always put him first," Hilton adds of her 8-month-old son.

"[My parents] are just so obsessed with him," Hilton says. "I'm always calling my mom and my sister [Nicky Hilton] for advice, and I'm really lucky that I'm so close with my family, so I have such a big support group,” she continues.

