Angelina Jolie channels 'Maria's look amid shoot in Paris

Angelina Jolie’s work on the much-anticipated film Maria is ongoing as she was recently spotted in France for the shooting.



Snapped on October 13, the 48-year-old was in sync with her upcoming character look as she donned a chic tweed skirt set over a multi-shade poncho while waking two cute poodles.

In the upcoming biopic, Angelina is set to bring out the life of the celebrated opera singer Maria Callas. However, the latest release of the first look from the film received a cold shoulder from some fans.

In the snap, the award-winning actress was in a free make-up look, wore white sweater with a rimmed spectacle to express her inside emotions.

Meanwhile, the social media users shared their thoughts on the Marvel star's new look release.

Hello Magazine assorted the following comments.

"Terrible, the similarity is very distant. For me, it's already a no-no," one user wrote.

Another added: "She doesn't look like [her] at all."

A third commented: "Having a Hollywood diva play a historical character is an unforgivable mistake."

There were some, though, who were delighted to see Angelina take on the role. "She'll be brilliant as Callas," someone else said.

A fifth chimed in: "She is the right actor for this character." Someone else wrote: "Oh, I can see an Oscar nomination!"