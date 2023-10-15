 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign's album set to shake the music scene

Kanye West's, who has officially changed his name to Ye, fans are on their heels as a mega-collaboration has been revealed between the rapper and Ty Doll $ign. 

It has been reported that Kanye has an album with Ty Dolla $ign ready to be released to the public, but he is weighing in on choices he had in music distributor companies willing to help him release the album.

According to TMZ, this new music album will mark Kanye's first big release since the controversy surrounding his remarks regarding Jews and his praise for Nazi leader Hitler.

His remarks resulted in losing him a lot of big-time Hollywood players, thus affecting his ability to distribute music right now.

However, according to Billboard, the singer is not short of options yet and already has five offers from smaller/lesser-known distributors.

Four of the five distributor companies are unknown. However, one of the distributor companies, Too Lost, already has rights to Ye's YouTube music.

The company launched only two years ago and now reportedly wants to go all in on Ye for a straight-up album.

Billboard reports the high-power collaboration album between Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

