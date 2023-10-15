 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson shuns city for reclusive life after crises?

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Pete Davidson shuns city for reclusive life after crises?
Pete Davidson shuns city for reclusive life after crises?

Recently, Pete Davidson had a lot going on: a breakup with Chase Sui Wonders, a rehab stint, and reckless driving. In response, the SNL alum turned toward the woods to live a reclusive life.

Claims of this nature appeared in The U.S. Sun as an insider close to the comic claimed that the 29-year-old has shifted away from the city and instead made the woods his residence.

"He doesn't do anything these days. He just hangs in his room and watches TV. He doesn't come out much and doesn't really do anything,” the source revealed.

Pete was previously diagnosed with multiple mental issues, including borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Keeping these in mind, the Suicide Squad star voluntarily checked into a mental health facility earlier this year.

However, not everything turned ugly for the star. Following Chase's break up, the A-lister struck up a relationship with Madelyn Cline.

Not to mention, the coveted gig to host the hit sketch show Saturday Night Live also landed him.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ film kicks off with roaring success

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ film kicks off with roaring success
‘Hunger Games’ director Francis Lawrence defends ‘Mockingjay’ intentions

‘Hunger Games’ director Francis Lawrence defends ‘Mockingjay’ intentions
Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign's album set to shake the music scene video

Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign's album set to shake the music scene
King Charles accepts Prince William, Kate Middleton 'burnout' to stay popular

King Charles accepts Prince William, Kate Middleton 'burnout' to stay popular
Angelina Jolie channels 'Maria's look amid shoot in Paris

Angelina Jolie channels 'Maria's look amid shoot in Paris
Kim Kardashian's ever-changing appearance: Fans weigh in video

Kim Kardashian's ever-changing appearance: Fans weigh in
Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' kicks off with a bang at London's O2 Arena video

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' kicks off with a bang at London's O2 Arena
Prince William spotted 'scolding' Prince George during match in France?

Prince William spotted 'scolding' Prince George during match in France?
Brad Pitt surprised Jennifer Aniston with THIS expensive gift: report

Brad Pitt surprised Jennifer Aniston with THIS expensive gift: report
Meghan Markle tearfully said 'seven-word' sentence before flight to 'home' Canada

Meghan Markle tearfully said 'seven-word' sentence before flight to 'home' Canada
Piper Laurie, golden era icon, leaves a lasting legacy at 91

Piper Laurie, golden era icon, leaves a lasting legacy at 91
Bobbi Althoff's hypocrisy exposed in Scarlett Johansson's interview?

Bobbi Althoff's hypocrisy exposed in Scarlett Johansson's interview?