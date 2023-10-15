Madonna's Celebration Tour's opening banger gets major update

Madonna's highly anticipated and much-awaited Celebration Tour kicked off with a bang on Saturday night, October 14, 2023, after a months-long delay caused by the singer's sudden illness.

The 65-year-old Queen of Pop rocked the stage at London's O2 Arena, and the fans were treated to hit tracks from the songstress's decorated career spanning over 40 years.

According to The Mirror, Madonna's return to the stage was adorned with emotional talk, captivating dance by the singer, visuals, crucifixes, and astonishing clips, a treat for her fans.

However, Metro reveals that though the Hung Up singer's form was top-notch, the show faced some technical issues with the sound after the song Burning Up. This issue nearly descended the banger show into chaos.

However, Madonna being a veteran in the music industry handled the situation calmly and with the utmost professionalism. She paused the show to explain that her crew had needed to press the reset button and in the meantime, entertained the audience with stories from her youth.

She also apologized to the audience, saying that this is exactly what an artist would never want to happen on their opening night, "I am sorry."