 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Madonna's Celebration Tour's opening banger gets major update

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Madonnas Celebration Tours opening banger gets major update
Madonna's Celebration Tour's opening banger gets major update

Madonna's highly anticipated and much-awaited Celebration Tour kicked off with a bang on Saturday night, October 14, 2023, after a months-long delay caused by the singer's sudden illness.

The 65-year-old Queen of Pop rocked the stage at London's O2 Arena, and the fans were treated to hit tracks from the songstress's decorated career spanning over 40 years.

According to The Mirror, Madonna's return to the stage was adorned with emotional talk, captivating dance by the singer, visuals, crucifixes, and astonishing clips, a treat for her fans.

However, Metro reveals that though the Hung Up singer's form was top-notch, the show faced some technical issues with the sound after the song Burning Up. This issue nearly descended the banger show into chaos.

However, Madonna being a veteran in the music industry handled the situation calmly and with the utmost professionalism. She paused the show to explain that her crew had needed to press the reset button and in the meantime, entertained the audience with stories from her youth.

She also apologized to the audience, saying that this is exactly what an artist would never want to happen on their opening night, "I am sorry." 

More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner planning to expose Joe Jonas with exposé?

Sophie Turner planning to expose Joe Jonas with exposé?
Jimmy Fallon dodges question about 'Tonight Show' exposé: 'I’m so happy'

Jimmy Fallon dodges question about 'Tonight Show' exposé: 'I’m so happy'
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s marriage is in trouble amid pressure

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s marriage is in trouble amid pressure
Jada Pinkett discloses living situation with Will Smith pre Oscar slap

Jada Pinkett discloses living situation with Will Smith pre Oscar slap
David Beckham, Victoria steer clear of cheating scandal with 'artistic' bond

David Beckham, Victoria steer clear of cheating scandal with 'artistic' bond
Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa mend broken friendship for new project?

Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa mend broken friendship for new project?
Kourtney Kardashian goes raw with post surgery episode: 'I talk to the baby'

Kourtney Kardashian goes raw with post surgery episode: 'I talk to the baby'
Kourtney Kardashian Barker brews up spooky magic as the 'Queen of Halloween'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker brews up spooky magic as the 'Queen of Halloween'
Madonna spills bath-time secrets and dating during concert malfunction video

Madonna spills bath-time secrets and dating during concert malfunction
Chris Evans spills the beans on married life

Chris Evans spills the beans on married life

Jessica Simpson shares hilarious mix-up with Britney Spears fan

Jessica Simpson shares hilarious mix-up with Britney Spears fan
Jada Pinkett, Will Smith's children expose ‘deep grudge’ of parents' separation

Jada Pinkett, Will Smith's children expose ‘deep grudge’ of parents' separation