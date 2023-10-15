Sophie Turner planning to expose Joe Jonas with exposé?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, the estranged celebrity couple who are entangled in a messy divorce battle, recently reached the custody agreement of their two daughters.

It was reported that the Game of Thrones alum was allegedly determined to destroy her estranged husband, Jonas Brothers' frontman, good guy image in a scandalous tell-all book.

The speculative report claimed that the actress was getting help from one of his ex-girlfriends, possibly hinting at Taylor Swift, as Turner was spotted hanging out with the pop sensation post-divorce filing.

According to Radar Online, sources close to Sophie trashed the fabricated and misleading report and stated, "The claims made in the report are simply not true."

The Midnight singer, Taylor Swift, dated Joe for a mere three months in 2008 and alleged that the latter broke up with her on a 27-second phone call.

After Joe filed for divorce from Turner, Taylor allowed the latter and her daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine,1, to use her NYC apartment.

The sensational report claimed that Taylor holds a grudge against Joe for dumping her more than 15 years ago.

It claimed that Sophie's unannounced all-tell memoir will be filled with embarrassing tales about Joe. However, Radar Online has now debunked the report, citing their well-informed sources.

No comments have been reported from Sophie or Joe regarding the rumoured book.