Sunday, October 15, 2023
Sunday, October 15, 2023

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ film kicks off with roaring success

After conquering the music charts, Taylor Swift eyes theatres. Now, the latest report suggests her The Eras Tour film has raked in a record-shattering $39 million on Friday.

Released in October, the Grammy winner’s flick clinched the second spot for the biggest opening this month, second to 2019’s The Joker’s $39.3 million.

Moreover, the movie is set to become the top-grossing concert film ever, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Not to mention, the projections suggest the concert film will hover near $100 million on the weekends as extra showtimes are added.

Meanwhile, the star-studded premiere was held on October 13, including Beyoncé, Julia Garner, Adam Sandler, Maren Morris, and Hayley Kiyok.

Experiencing the ground-breaking success, Taylor shared her joyous reaction on Instagram.

“Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW,” the pop icon said.

She continued, “I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. ???? Getting in the car now.”


