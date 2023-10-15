Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce go public with romance: Is it official?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with subtle PDA after they were spotted holding hands.

The exclusive pictures by Page Six are a first after their rumored romance continues to create buzz among Swifties and NFL fans.

According to reports, the two had dinner at Nobu, in New York City. They were photographed just hours before making surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live.

Taylor donned an oversized gray trench coat with an all-black outfit and her signature red lip as she tied her hair in a ponytail while Travis went for brown pants, white sneakers and a cream-colored jacket.

The rumored couple returned to East Coast together two days after his Thursday night football game.

Taylor and Travis sparked relationship rumors after the former showed up to his game against the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, and Denver Broncos.

After she ditched his match against the Vikings, a source told The Messenger that the 34-year-old tight end joked about Taylor being "his lucky charm."