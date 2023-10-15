David Beckham, Victoria steer clear of cheating scandal with 'artistic' bond

Victoria Beckham shared how she and husband David Beckham bonded over mutual love for fine art after cheating rumors were refreshed.

While talking to Harper Bazaar, the former Spice Girl opened up about the couple’s shared interest when she got emotional by seeing Claude Monet's Houses of Parliament series.

Victoria shared: “It's something totally different that David and I are enjoying and learning about together. I respond to art with my instincts.”

She added that seeing one of Monet's House of Parliament series for the first time was an 'amazing experience.'

The 49-year-old designer shared that her family collection includes Yayoi Kusama's dots, Yoshitomo Nara's depictions of children and photographs by Nan Goldin, and an artistic portrayal of her as a Spice Girl by US artist Richard Prince.



The peek inside their bond comes after David’s cheating rumors got a refresher during the release of his Netflix documentary Beckham.

The football legend discussed the “horrible time” when Victoria dealt with his cheating allegations with his personal assistant, Rebecca Loos.