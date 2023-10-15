 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

David Beckham, Victoria steer clear of cheating scandal with 'artistic' bond

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 15, 2023

David Beckham, Victoria steer clear of cheating scandal with artistic bond
David Beckham, Victoria steer clear of cheating scandal with 'artistic' bond

Victoria Beckham shared how she and husband David Beckham bonded over mutual love for fine art after cheating rumors were refreshed.

While talking to Harper Bazaar, the former Spice Girl opened up about the couple’s shared interest when she got emotional by seeing Claude Monet's Houses of Parliament series.

Victoria shared: “It's something totally different that David and I are enjoying and learning about together. I respond to art with my instincts.”

She added that seeing one of Monet's House of Parliament series for the first time was an 'amazing experience.'

The 49-year-old designer shared that her family collection includes Yayoi Kusama's dots, Yoshitomo Nara's depictions of children and photographs by Nan Goldin, and an artistic portrayal of her as a Spice Girl by US artist Richard Prince.

The peek inside their bond comes after David’s cheating rumors got a refresher during the release of his Netflix documentary Beckham.

The football legend discussed the “horrible time” when Victoria dealt with his cheating allegations with his personal assistant, Rebecca Loos.

More From Entertainment:

Jada Pinkett discloses living situation with Will Smith pre Oscar slap

Jada Pinkett discloses living situation with Will Smith pre Oscar slap
Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa mend broken friendship for new project?

Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa mend broken friendship for new project?
Kourtney Kardashian goes raw with post surgery episode: 'I talk to the baby'

Kourtney Kardashian goes raw with post surgery episode: 'I talk to the baby'
Kourtney Kardashian Barker brews up spooky magic as the 'Queen of Halloween'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker brews up spooky magic as the 'Queen of Halloween'
Madonna spills bath-time secrets and dating during concert malfunction video

Madonna spills bath-time secrets and dating during concert malfunction
Chris Evans spills the beans on married life

Chris Evans spills the beans on married life

Jessica Simpson shares hilarious mix-up with Britney Spears fan

Jessica Simpson shares hilarious mix-up with Britney Spears fan
Jada Pinkett, Will Smith's children expose ‘deep grudge’ of parents' separation

Jada Pinkett, Will Smith's children expose ‘deep grudge’ of parents' separation

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce go public with romance: Is it official?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce go public with romance: Is it official?
'In The Fire' director sings praise of Amber Heard in new interview

'In The Fire' director sings praise of Amber Heard in new interview
Top 5 must-watch fantasy shows on Netflix for mythical journey enthusiasts

Top 5 must-watch fantasy shows on Netflix for mythical journey enthusiasts
Caitlyn Jenner slams media for twisting her words: 'That's cruel!'

Caitlyn Jenner slams media for twisting her words: 'That's cruel!'