Kourtney Kardashian Barker brews up spooky magic as the 'Queen of Halloween'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, the self-proclaimed 'Queen of Halloween,' is brewing up some spooky magic as she gets ready to celebrate the most haunted time of the year.

The reality star and entrepreneur recently took to Instagram to give her followers a sneak peek into her Halloween preparations, and it's safe to say she's pulling out all the stops.

In a black-and-white Instagram Story, Kourtney shared a captivating image of her home, transformed into a Halloween wonderland. Lining the long hallway are an array of pumpkins, in various shapes and sizes, setting the stage for a truly eerie ambiance.

This early start to Halloween decorating was a delightful surprise for her husband, Travis Barker, who is set to go on tour during the first two weeks of October. Kourtney wanted to ensure that their home was drenched in Halloween vibes before his departure.



The Halloween extravaganza doesn't stop at the pumpkins. Kourtney's home is adorned with creepy wall paintings, bloody pumpkins, and black skeletons. A spooky dining area boasts a family of skeletons occupying the space, complete with cobwebs, skulls, and eerie decorations that create a chilling atmosphere.

As always, Kourtney Kardashian Barker is leaving no cobweb unturned in her quest to be the ultimate Halloween hostess. Expect her 2023 Halloween party to be a spine-tingling spectacle filled with unique decorations and over-the-top costumes. And, amid all the spooky festivities, Kourtney and Travis are also eagerly awaiting a new addition to their family, adding a heartwarming touch to their Halloween celebrations.