Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s marriage is in trouble amid pressure

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are allegedly being pushed ‘too far’ beyond their limits, in regards to their marriage.

These insights have ben brought to light by an inside source close to OK Magazine.

The source in question began the converastion by admitting, “the honeymoon phase is over.”

And while “of course, they're still madly in love,” still “they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families.”

Another issue that is also posing massive problems is Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Garner because both “Ben and Jen are extremely close.”

“the same source also said, in fact, there have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with J. Lo. That's not lost on J. Lo. She doesn't think Ben wants Jen back — J. Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn't be a little jealous?" t