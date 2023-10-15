Jimmy Fallon dodges question about 'Tonight Show' exposé: 'I’m so happy'

Jimmy Fallon recently steered clear of answering questions about the work environment on Tonight Show after he was accused of being a “toxic” employer.

At the Broadway opening of Gutenberg! The Musical!, Jimmy said, “I’m so happy to be back I can’t even tell you, I missed the show so much.”

“I miss interviewing everyone so much, I was just interviewing my wife for the last five months and she got bored of me so she’s so happy I’m out of the house,” he joked.

When someone tried asking Jimmy about the controversial exposé, he shrugged, “Yeah, I’m happy to be back,” he reinstated before walking away.

Last month, The Rolling Stone published a detailed article based on two staffers and 14 employees who accused the 44-year-old presenter of “belittling and bullying people” employees.



However, many of the show’s producers dismissed the allegations and called the SNL alum “supportive” and “collaborative.”

An anonymous source also came forward and told Daily Mail, “I cannot say enough good things about him, about how he is an empathetic person, how he hears other people’s opinions [and] how he’s open to being flexible.”