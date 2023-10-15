 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jimmy Fallon dodges question about 'Tonight Show' exposé: 'I’m so happy'

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Jimmy Fallon dodges question about Tonight Show exposé: I’m so happy
Jimmy Fallon dodges question about 'Tonight Show' exposé: 'I’m so happy'

Jimmy Fallon recently steered clear of answering questions about the work environment on Tonight Show after he was accused of being a “toxic” employer.

At the Broadway opening of Gutenberg! The Musical!, Jimmy said, “I’m so happy to be back I can’t even tell you, I missed the show so much.”  

“I miss interviewing everyone so much, I was just interviewing my wife for the last five months and she got bored of me so she’s so happy I’m out of the house,” he joked.

When someone tried asking Jimmy about the controversial exposé, he shrugged, “Yeah, I’m happy to be back,” he reinstated before walking away.

Last month, The Rolling Stone published a detailed article based on two staffers and 14 employees who accused the 44-year-old presenter of “belittling and bullying people” employees.

However, many of the show’s producers dismissed the allegations and called the SNL alum “supportive” and “collaborative.”

An anonymous source also came forward and told Daily Mail, “I cannot say enough good things about him, about how he is an empathetic person, how he hears other people’s opinions [and] how he’s open to being flexible.”

More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner planning to expose Joe Jonas with exposé?

Sophie Turner planning to expose Joe Jonas with exposé?
Madonna's Celebration Tour's opening banger gets major update

Madonna's Celebration Tour's opening banger gets major update
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s marriage is in trouble amid pressure

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s marriage is in trouble amid pressure
Jada Pinkett discloses living situation with Will Smith pre Oscar slap

Jada Pinkett discloses living situation with Will Smith pre Oscar slap
David Beckham, Victoria steer clear of cheating scandal with 'artistic' bond

David Beckham, Victoria steer clear of cheating scandal with 'artistic' bond
Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa mend broken friendship for new project?

Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa mend broken friendship for new project?
Kourtney Kardashian goes raw with post surgery episode: 'I talk to the baby'

Kourtney Kardashian goes raw with post surgery episode: 'I talk to the baby'
Kourtney Kardashian Barker brews up spooky magic as the 'Queen of Halloween'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker brews up spooky magic as the 'Queen of Halloween'
Madonna spills bath-time secrets and dating during concert malfunction video

Madonna spills bath-time secrets and dating during concert malfunction
Chris Evans spills the beans on married life

Chris Evans spills the beans on married life

Jessica Simpson shares hilarious mix-up with Britney Spears fan

Jessica Simpson shares hilarious mix-up with Britney Spears fan
Jada Pinkett, Will Smith's children expose ‘deep grudge’ of parents' separation

Jada Pinkett, Will Smith's children expose ‘deep grudge’ of parents' separation