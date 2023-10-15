 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz step out for PDA-filled date in London

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been enjoying there time in London with the Beckham family
Brooklyn Beckham put on a loved-up display with his wife Nicola Peltz as they stepped out for their date on Saturday in London.

The budding chef seemed to be in high spirits and smiled for cameras during his outing. He looked suave in a navy tuxedo and kept his shirt unbuttoned.

Meanwhile, The Last Airbender star followed hand-in-hand with Brooklyn. She looked as chic as ever in a black long-sleeve top and matching trousers.

This comes after Brooklyn recently got a parking ticket for parking in a reserved area in Mayfair. The son of the football legend was also seen driving without a seatbelt. The couple were frolicking around in London in his dad’s black Land Rover Defender which he often borrows when he’s in the city.

Brooklyn and Nicola are in London for his father David Beckham’s new documentary's premiere. The couple joined the Beckham family at the premiere of Netflix's documentary Beckham . Nicola’s presence also served to quash the rumors of her feud with Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn has been spending quality time with his family in London, he even got matching tattoos with his brothers Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18. 

