Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 16, 2023

 Taylor Swift's secret role in Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper romance unveiled

Taylor Swift has been reportedly playing a secret role in the budding romance of model Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper. 

It has been reported that the pop sensation, who is currently linked to NFL star Travis Kelce, has been helping her pal Gigi to explore her relationship with Cooper while staying low-key.

According to The Blast, the singer loaned her Rhode Island mansion to the alleged fresh celebrity couple.

Mirror reported an insider revealing to the publication, "Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing cupid for her friends."

The insider added that though Gigi and Cooper have their own properties in New York City, they wanted a bit more private place, adding, "Taylor was only happy to help. She said the door of her home is always open for the couple to use."

The 28-year-old supermodel and 48-year-old sparked their romance rumours earlier this month (October 6, 2023) when they were spotted grabbing dinner in NYC.

Just three days later, the couple was spotted getting back to New York City from their weekend getaway in Cooper's black matte Mercedes-Benz G-class SUV.

It has been speculated that Cooper's ex-Irina is responsible for his new romance as the model was introduced to the actor through Irina. 

