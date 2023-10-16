Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'fighting back' after 'mistake' with Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have big plans after their exit from Spotify.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were dropped off by the music streaming giant, are embarrassed by the loss.

To recover from the ‘humiliation,’ the couple is planning on a big comeback.

An insider said: “ The Sussexes haven’t talked about it publicly but it was humiliating for them both.”

They told OK! Magazine: “The Spotify failure put a fire under both of them to keep moving forward.”

“They were basically fired by Spotify, which is embarrassing, but Harry and Meghan are now fighting back by telling their side of the story,” they continued.

“Yes, they’ve made mistakes, but they have big plans for their next endeavour,” they concluded.