 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'fighting back' after 'mistake' with Spotify

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 16, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fighting back after mistake with Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have big plans after their exit from Spotify.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were dropped off by the music streaming giant, are embarrassed by the loss.

To recover from the ‘humiliation,’ the couple is planning on a big comeback.

An insider said: “ The Sussexes haven’t talked about it publicly but it was humiliating for them both.”

They told OK! Magazine: “The Spotify failure put a fire under both of them to keep moving forward.”

“They were basically fired by Spotify, which is embarrassing, but Harry and Meghan are now fighting back by telling their side of the story,” they continued.

“Yes, they’ve made mistakes, but they have big plans for their next endeavour,” they concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William admits his favourite 'non-clean' emoji is THIS: Read Inside

Prince William admits his favourite 'non-clean' emoji is THIS: Read Inside
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were 'giggling' on romantic holiday to Canouan Island

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were 'giggling' on romantic holiday to Canouan Island
Jana Kramer one fan helps the star in big way

Jana Kramer one fan helps the star in big way
Admirers' grief over Suzanne Somers death at 76

Admirers' grief over Suzanne Somers death at 76
Prince William broke up with Kate Middleton 'over phone' in love 'tiff'?

Prince William broke up with Kate Middleton 'over phone' in love 'tiff'?
‘Tortured’ Prince Harry is always whinging and whining

‘Tortured’ Prince Harry is always whinging and whining
Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm's hot chemistry stems from close bond

Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm's hot chemistry stems from close bond
Madonna's daughters wow crowd in 'Celebration Tour' kickoff show video

Madonna's daughters wow crowd in 'Celebration Tour' kickoff show
Prince Harry’s ‘confused’ and without a ‘sharp’ head

Prince Harry’s ‘confused’ and without a ‘sharp’ head
Taylor Swift's secret role in Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper romance unveiled

Taylor Swift's secret role in Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper romance unveiled
Suzanne Somers dies at 76 after surviving long cancer battle

Suzanne Somers dies at 76 after surviving long cancer battle

King Charles is scared to ‘stir the pot’ with Prince Harry

King Charles is scared to ‘stir the pot’ with Prince Harry