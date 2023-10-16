 
Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Travis Kelce ‘can’t believe his luck’ amid romance with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce ‘can’t believe his luck’ amid romance with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently photographed holding hands which sparked more rumors about their relationship status.

The couple was seen strolling in the streets of New York City on an ‘alleged’ date as the two had dinner at restaurant Nobu just a few hours before making a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live Show.

A body language expert named Judi James analysed the images and shared her views with The Mirror. 

According to her, the Cardigan singer seems "serious" about the NFL star, “At one point she puts the handle of her bag over the hand clasp so they are both carrying it in," says Judi.

On the other hand, the expert says that Travis’ persona seemed to show that he still "can't quite believe his luck" with the relationship.

Judi added: "He places his own hand out to envelop hers, with his firmly on top in the clasp.”

The pictures come a month after rumors of the pair’s relationship sent Swifties and football fans into a frenzy as Taylor attended three of Travis’ games.

