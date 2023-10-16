Meghan Markle better parent to raise Archie, Lilibet than Prince Harry

Prince Harry has been told he should restrict his part in parenting his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and give the lead to Meghan Markle.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, had a traumatic life growing up without a mother following the death of Princess Diana and in absence of love and affection.

Reflecting on his troubled life, parenting expert Amanda Jenner said Meghan would be a better fit to raise their kids in public eye in comparison to her husband.

"I think Meghan is right here," she told OK! Magazine. "Harry can’t live in the privacy that he wants and he can’t put his kids in a bubble just because of what happened to him in the past."

"They’re still royals and they’re never going to be like us," she noted, "but it’s really important for the children’s mental health that they have as normal a life as they possibly can and which their parents both agree on."

Speaking of Harry’s mental health battles that he has been vocal of since stepping down as a senior Royal, along with Meghan Markle, in 2020, the expert said, "Harry needs to understand that he’s faced mental health battles because of his mum’s death and his upbringing.”

She added, "If he starts to make Archie and Lilibet follow in his footsteps, they’ll have the same issues."

In an interview with Dr Gabor Maté, Harry also delved in how important it was for him to not pass on "any traumas" on his children.

"I, as a father, feel a huge responsibility that I don’t pass on any traumas, or any I guess negative experiences, that I’ve had as a kid or as a man growing up, and that’s work," he said.