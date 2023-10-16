Prince William sparks new war with Prince Harry

Prince William aims to gain popularity in the United States, which presents a direct rivalry with his brother Prince Harry, residing in California.

Royal commentator Kate Mansey suggested that the Prince of Wales will maintain an air of regal dignity while also connecting with the people.

William "will be maintaining that [aura] of 'majesty' — why they are separate and why they are different, whilst also being 'of the people, for the people,'' she told The Express.

William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, face a dilemma as modern royals tasked with reforming the British monarchy in an era less inclined towards deference.

The duo aspire to preserve an element of the enigmatic aura that Queen Elizabeth II embodied for many years while embracing a more engaged approach with the public.

"They know very well what they do well,” the expert said. “This is the authentic couple that we have been waiting to see for years.”

“Like William letting slip, he went for a run in Central Park one morning,” she added. “Obviously, people will draw that comparison with the paparazzi chase with Meghan and Harry in New York.”

“This is really interesting to see that William is allowing himself to be more open," Mansey added.

She suggested that the Prince and Princess of Wales focusing on philanthropy may be better received in America, given the country's strong philanthropic culture.

"The issue of philanthropy is so developed in America,” she said. “It’s more part of the setup of how American communities and businesses work.”

“So you do have to have a foothold in America if you are starting a big global initiative. I think Prince William realizes you have got to have America on his side.

“He is very serious about the fact that his role is global. He is on the world stage, and he is going to make the most of it.”