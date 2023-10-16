 
Monday, October 16, 2023
Liam Payne’s driving license stripped after ‘repeated’ speeding offences

Monday, October 16, 2023

Liam Payne has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding in West London in February.

The star was driving his £35,000 Ford Ranger at 43mph in a 30mph zone when he was caught speeding by an automatic camera.

The One Direction star got a fine of £293 and was also stripped of his license after repeat offenses.

Court documents filed by the singer said, “I did not realise the speed limit and apologize for speeding.”

Responding to the court’s request for details of his income, he wrote, “I am self-employed and cannot provide the information at this stage.”

"However I will pay any fine imposed within 14 days,” he added.

The Night Changes singer is a sports car lover and owns a big collection of luxury cars, including a Lamborghini Aventador and a Cadillac Escalade.

This comes after Payne, 30, had a health scare last month when he was diagnosed with a serious kidney infection during his trip to Italy with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

He canceled his tour of South America which was scheduled to begin on 1 September in Lima, Peru. Payne told fans that his doctors had told him to rest and recover an he didn’t think that would be possible during the tour. 

