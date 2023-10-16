Prince Harry’s ‘had his fill’ after leaving no stone unturned

Prince Harry has allegedly ‘had his fill’ after having left no stone unturned.

Author April Glover issued these claims and thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She started it all off in a piece for Honey9.

The topic arose once Ms Glover went on to reference Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attempts at rebranding.

She started off by saying, “It seems there is nothing much else to say” because “it would appear, for the Sussexes, that they have had their fill of scandalous headlines.”

Thus, it’s safe to assume, “Meghan's rumoured return to social media may be the only plot twist the couple are cooking up for the next 12 months.”

But in the eyes of Ms Glover, “This, however, would only prove interesting if the couple decide to share an insight into their day-to-day life”

After all, the biggest fear is that “there is no stone left unturned when it comes to their feelings for the royals.”