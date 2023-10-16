Ellie Goulding's bathroom selfie mishap turns into a glamorous surprise

Ellie Goulding found herself in an unexpected encounter while attempting to capture the perfect selfie in a swanky restaurant bathroom. The 36-year-old pop sensation was sporting a striking ensemble featuring thigh-high leather boots when a friendly stranger intervened, saving the day.

On a casual Monday outing, Ellie Goulding decided to document her chic attire by taking a quick selfie in the restaurant's lavatory, featuring her impeccable Stella McCartney boots. However, what transpired next took her by surprise. A kind-hearted stranger noticed her quest for the 'money shot' and felt compelled to step in.



Ellie couldn't resist sharing the heartwarming encounter with her fans on Instagram. She posted a series of alluring snapshots, showcasing her fashionable bathroom escapade. Alongside the photos, she added a caption that read, "I was sneaking a quick snap of my @stellamccartney get-up in the loos when a beautiful stranger said absolutely not, give me that phone. Thank you [laughing emoji] I don't go out much."



Her wit and carefree attitude delighted her followers, proving that even in mundane moments, she knows how to keep things interesting.



Despite recent reports of ending her close friendship with Tory peer Zac Goldsmith, Ellie Goulding appeared to be in great spirits, radiating confidence and style in her impromptu photo shoot.