New controversy hits Kate Middleton and Prince William

Kate Middleton's parents have been targeted in a malicious poster campaign, according to the local media.



Daily Mail reported that messages were posted on lampposts and trees around Carole and Michael Middleton's home village of Bucklebury in Berkshire, where they have lived for several decades."

It said James Middleton, the younger brother of Kate Middleton, was enraged by the posters and was reportedly seen tearing them down.

The report said the creditors have been calling on the couple to pay the outstanding sums out of their own pockets.

The British royal family, which has already got a lot on their plate, is likely to be dragged into media discussions involving the in-laws of Prince William.

Catherine's critics are also expected to capitalize on the incident as she is often accused of being one of the persons behind Meghan and Harry's departure from the UK.

During the pandemic, restrictions on social gatherings led to Party Pieces experiencing a massive drop in revenue – going from £4.5 million to £3.2 million in 2022 – which led to the company taking out the loan.

The company’s fortunes failed to turn around after the pandemic and the Middletons were forced to sell the party business to British entrepreneur James Sinclair for just £180000.

According to the local media, Party Pieces wasn't the only business that helped fill Middleton's coffers.

The family reportedly had enough money before they started the company to support Kate Middleton and her siblings who went to attend the prestigious Marlborough College, where boarding fees for a single year cost more than £32,000.