Monday, October 16, 2023
Britney Spears’ upcoming bombshell memoir ‘eating away’ at ex Justin Timberlake

file footage


Justin Timberlake is reportedly “very curious” about what his ex Britney Spears will reveal in her memoir about their past relationship.

“He’s very curious what she’ll reveal from their relationship. It’s eating at him,” said a source to Page Six.

Publishing insiders have told the publication that Spears doesn’t mean to “takedown” anyone with her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me.

“This is Britney finally getting a chance to tell her empowering story,” the tipster said, “and it’s nothing more than that.”

The Hollywood sweethearts had a heavily featured falling out in 2002 after three years together. Following their breakup, rumors erupted that Spears had cheated on the NSYNC star.

Timberlake refused to share the specific reason for their breakup at the time due to a pact with Spears. Later, when he was asked to comment on rumors of her cheating on him, he didn’t defend her, saying, “Honestly, we’re not perfect. I don’t judge anybody.”

Expressing her opinion on Timberlake’s cryptic response adding fuel to the rumors,, Spears told Diane Sawyer in a TV interview, “I think everyone has a side of their story to make them feel a certain way.”

“I’m not technically saying he’s wrong, but I’m not technically saying he’s right either,” she added. 

