 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Millie Bobby Brown eager to say goodbye to ‘Stranger Things’: ‘It takes up a lot of time’

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 16, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown says ‘Stranger Things’ keeps her from doing projects she is passionate about
Millie Bobby Brown says ‘Stranger Things’ keeps her from doing projects she is passionate about

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is eager to say goodbye to the hit Netflix sci-fi show as it’s keeping the actress from doing projects she’s passionate about.

Brown spoke about the final season with Glamour magazine on Monday, saying, “When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here.’”

She explained the reason behind her wish of putting a quick end to the show, saying, “’Stranger Things’ takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about.”

“When it ends, I’m going to be able to still see these people,” she added, noting that “no one is dying.”

During the same interview, the actress also reflected on getting backlash for being talkative when she was 13. The backlash was directed at her because she talked over her co-stars during press tours.

Recalling the experience, she said, “We’re kids — we talk over each other. I was just penalized for over-talking and oversharing and being too loud.”

“It’s hard to hear that at 13. You’re like, ‘I don’t want to ever talk again. I don’t want to be the loud person,’”

“In interviews, I couldn’t help but think of all the comments. So I just remembered to stay silent and speak when I was spoken to, even though I was dying to join in. I just felt it wasn’t my turn,” she added.

The fifth and final season of the beloved show will begin filming when the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles ‘proves’ and breaks silence on Prince Harry rift video

King Charles ‘proves’ and breaks silence on Prince Harry rift
Cardi B sets internet ablaze with new SKIMS campaign shoot

Cardi B sets internet ablaze with new SKIMS campaign shoot
Cardi B starts working for Kim Kardashian

Cardi B starts working for Kim Kardashian

King Charles mulls bringing his 'top' team to palace video

King Charles mulls bringing his 'top' team to palace
Prince Harry is starting to ‘fade’ away after separation video

Prince Harry is starting to ‘fade’ away after separation
Prince Harry’s plans for 2024 to pose ‘striking’ contrast

Prince Harry’s plans for 2024 to pose ‘striking’ contrast
Jada Pinkett Smith blasted for ‘made up’ story about Tupac Shakur proposal

Jada Pinkett Smith blasted for ‘made up’ story about Tupac Shakur proposal

'Free Will Smith': 50 Cents mocks Jada Pinkett Smith video

'Free Will Smith': 50 Cents mocks Jada Pinkett Smith
Prince Harry’s ‘had his fill’ after leaving no stone unturned

Prince Harry’s ‘had his fill’ after leaving no stone unturned
Prince Harry is avoiding ‘overshadowing’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is avoiding ‘overshadowing’ Meghan Markle
Efforts underway to pit King Charles against William and other royals

Efforts underway to pit King Charles against William and other royals
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is ‘isolating, ignoring’ Italian family

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is ‘isolating, ignoring’ Italian family