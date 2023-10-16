Millie Bobby Brown eager to say goodbye to ‘Stranger Things’: ‘It takes up a lot of time’

Millie Bobby Brown says ‘Stranger Things’ keeps her from doing projects she is passionate about

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is eager to say goodbye to the hit Netflix sci-fi show as it’s keeping the actress from doing projects she’s passionate about.

Brown spoke about the final season with Glamour magazine on Monday, saying, “When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here.’”

She explained the reason behind her wish of putting a quick end to the show, saying, “’Stranger Things’ takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about.”

“When it ends, I’m going to be able to still see these people,” she added, noting that “no one is dying.”

During the same interview, the actress also reflected on getting backlash for being talkative when she was 13. The backlash was directed at her because she talked over her co-stars during press tours.

Recalling the experience, she said, “We’re kids — we talk over each other. I was just penalized for over-talking and oversharing and being too loud.”

“It’s hard to hear that at 13. You’re like, ‘I don’t want to ever talk again. I don’t want to be the loud person,’”

“In interviews, I couldn’t help but think of all the comments. So I just remembered to stay silent and speak when I was spoken to, even though I was dying to join in. I just felt it wasn’t my turn,” she added.

The fifth and final season of the beloved show will begin filming when the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved.