Cardi B starts working for Kim Kardashian

Rapper Cardi B has started modeling for Kim Kardashian's clothing brand SKIMS.

Kris Jenner took to her Instagram stories to share multiple pictures of the rapper wearing SKIMS.

"Introducing Cardi B for SKIMS. The Grammy-winning icon wears our classic cotton collection," read the text accompanying Cardi B's photos.

Kim's mother also shared a video of Cardi B flaunting her look during the photoshoot for SKIMS.

The post revealed that the new collection drops on Thursday, October 19.