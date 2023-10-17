 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Robert De Niro's candid thoughts on being an 80-year-old dad

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Robert De Niro has recently opened up about what it's like to raise a kid at such an old age, 80. The veteran actor embraced fatherhood for the seventh time with his 45-year-old girlfriend Tiffany Chen in April 2023.

He stated that most of the work of caring for their six-month-old daughter, Gia, is being done by Tiffany, and the couple has also got help from the childcare.

In an interview with the Guardian, Robert said, "Having children doesn't any easier. It's OK."

The actor, whose upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon is set to shake the entertainment world with a worldwide release on October 20, appeared to be relieved as he confessed that he doesn't have to do any heavy lifting in raising his youngest and only plays a supportive role for his girlfriend.

The Irishman star stated he enjoys every bit of fatherhood, adding, "With a baby, it's different to with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren."

He added, "It's all different. I don't talk to the adult children the way I talk to my baby or the way I speak to my 11-year-old, though she's pretty smart."

According to the Daily Mail, Robert previously admitted that one of his goals for the future at the age of 80 is to stay alive. 

