Prince Harry has made Princess Eugenie 'bridge' between him and Royals

Prince Harry is seemingly using cousin Princess Eugenie to get close to Royals, accuses an expert.

Dr Anthony Wallersteiner, the chair of one of Sarah Ferguson's charities Street Child, says the Eugenie is the Duke of Sussex’s ‘go-to’ royal.

He said: "I think for Harry, Eugenie is his go-to royal."

Speaking to HELLO!, he said: "I think those cousins are very close, which is good, and I think Eugenie acts as a bridge between Harry and the rest of the family, which is really useful to have."

Dr Wallersteiner added: "It was a joyously happy occasion. It was lovely to see the whole of the royal family united to celebrate Jack and Eugenie's wedding.

"It was nice to see Harry and Meghan there.

“It was a time when everyone was together and of course the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were there as well,” she concluded.