 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has made Princess Eugenie 'bridge' between him and Royals

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Prince Harry has made Princess Eugenie bridge between him and Royals

Prince Harry is seemingly using cousin Princess Eugenie to get close to Royals, accuses an expert.

Dr Anthony Wallersteiner, the chair of one of Sarah Ferguson's charities Street Child, says the Eugenie is the Duke of Sussex’s ‘go-to’ royal.

He said: "I think for Harry, Eugenie is his go-to royal."

Speaking to HELLO!, he said: "I think those cousins are very close, which is good, and I think Eugenie acts as a bridge between Harry and the rest of the family, which is really useful to have."

Dr Wallersteiner added: "It was a joyously happy occasion. It was lovely to see the whole of the royal family united to celebrate Jack and Eugenie's wedding.

"It was nice to see Harry and Meghan there.

“It was a time when everyone was together and of course the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were there as well,” she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Shania Twain recalls singing in bars at 8 years old video

Shania Twain recalls singing in bars at 8 years old
King Charles takes 'misstep' with 'slimmed down monarchy' plans?

King Charles takes 'misstep' with 'slimmed down monarchy' plans?
Moving In or Moving On? Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift relationship update video

Moving In or Moving On? Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift relationship update
Martin Scorsese gets honest about 'Killer of the Flower Moon' runtime

Martin Scorsese gets honest about 'Killer of the Flower Moon' runtime
Travis Scott craze peaks as extra 'UTOPIA' shows sold out

Travis Scott craze peaks as extra 'UTOPIA' shows sold out
Olivia Wilde clarifies Taylor Swift remark after backlash

Olivia Wilde clarifies Taylor Swift remark after backlash
Tyler Perry's compassion saves a family from going homeless

Tyler Perry's compassion saves a family from going homeless
King Charles in 'tricky' business, forgiving Harry will make William mad

King Charles in 'tricky' business, forgiving Harry will make William mad
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship takes a surprising turn video

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship takes a surprising turn
Ariana Grande’s seventh album in the works: report

Ariana Grande’s seventh album in the works: report
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann's stunning estate on sale amid nasty divorce

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann's stunning estate on sale amid nasty divorce
How do Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm feel comfortable in steamy scene?

How do Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm feel comfortable in steamy scene?