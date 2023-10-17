 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles takes 'misstep' with 'slimmed down monarchy' plans?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

King Charles takes misstep with slimmed down monarchy plans?

King Charles would seemingly cause new concerns with new plans of a slimmed down monarchy.

His Majesty, who is tipped to do right by public opinion of an expensive monarch, would create more concerns.

Dr Ed Owens says: “The Royal Family was much grander, bigger, and part of the survival strategy of the monarchy from the earliest [was] in all these aspects of life, which I argue in the book was a misstep, because what it did was left the family open to accusations of royal over-expenditure.

He adds: “The British monarchy is the most expensive monarchy in Europe. At a time when the British public is extremely concerned about costs, because of inflation and cost of living prices, it would serve the monarchy well to focus on a core group of royals and would not have to pay for both the expected upkeep and expensive activity of this wider family.”

"It’s less that they’re overworked, it’s that they’re spread too thin in terms of the range of activities that they’re trying to convene and this is a concern,” says Dr Owens.

King Charles become the monarch of Britain days after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Shania Twain recalls singing in bars at 8 years old video

Shania Twain recalls singing in bars at 8 years old
Moving In or Moving On? Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift relationship update video

Moving In or Moving On? Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift relationship update
Prince Harry has made Princess Eugenie 'bridge' between him and Royals

Prince Harry has made Princess Eugenie 'bridge' between him and Royals
Martin Scorsese gets honest about 'Killer of the Flower Moon' runtime

Martin Scorsese gets honest about 'Killer of the Flower Moon' runtime
Travis Scott craze peaks as extra 'UTOPIA' shows sold out

Travis Scott craze peaks as extra 'UTOPIA' shows sold out
Olivia Wilde clarifies Taylor Swift remark after backlash

Olivia Wilde clarifies Taylor Swift remark after backlash
Tyler Perry's compassion saves a family from going homeless

Tyler Perry's compassion saves a family from going homeless
King Charles in 'tricky' business, forgiving Harry will make William mad

King Charles in 'tricky' business, forgiving Harry will make William mad
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship takes a surprising turn video

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship takes a surprising turn
Ariana Grande’s seventh album in the works: report

Ariana Grande’s seventh album in the works: report
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann's stunning estate on sale amid nasty divorce

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann's stunning estate on sale amid nasty divorce
How do Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm feel comfortable in steamy scene?

How do Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm feel comfortable in steamy scene?