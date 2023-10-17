Will Smith ‘heartbroken’ after reading Jada Pinkett ‘shocking’ memoir: ‘Caught off guard!’

Will Smith did not expect his estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s new memoir Worthy to be about him as he claimed he was “caught off guard.”



The King Richard actor penned his thoughts over the talk show host’s autobiography in a letter, which was read by Jay Shetty during his On Purpose podcast with Jada as guest.

Smith, who landed in controversy by slapping Chris Rock during 2022 Academy Awards, said he was “shocked and stunned” to read his wife’s memoir, with whom he has been separated since 2016.

"I just turned the final page of Worthy," he wrote. "It is amazing to realize that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked and stunned and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken. I was all over the place."

"It's one thing to hear anecdotes at a family barbecue, but it was truly overwhelming to take in your story, potently condensed in this way," the Oscar winner added.

Will, who tied the knot with Jada in 1997, went on to add that Jada is “one of one, a rare blend of power and delicate sensitivity."

"I know it wasn't easy to excavate the depths in that way. I applaud and honor you," Smith continued. "If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more.”

“I'll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest,” he concluded.

Reacting to his letter, Jada said with a laugh, "He knows I can't have no Merlot! That's beautiful. That's why I can't divorce that joker."

"To hear him say that he would have hugged me more is me hearing him say he would have taken a bit more time to listen and understand."