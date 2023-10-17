Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper take romance on the road: ‘They are having fun’

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper reportedly spend their weekends together travelling out of city to get to each other better.



The supermodel and the Maestro star are “having” fun on their weekend getaway as their romance heats up, an insider revealed to People Magazine.

“Gigi is great. She is getting to know Bradley outside of the city,” the source said of the lovebirds. “They take weekend trips together. She has fun. She likes that he is a dad, too.”

Cooper shares his daughter with his ex Irina Shayk, who, as per reports, played cupid in his romance with Hadid, who also is a mother to a daughter with Zayn Malik.

Another source, however, added that Hadid and Cooper are not serious about each other as they are still navigating their relationship and keeping things casual.

The source said, "She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don’t see anything serious happening right away if at all."

Sharing more insights into their relationship, a source said that Hadid has "had sort of a crush on [Cooper] for a while,” before adding that the duo bonded over their common interests.

The tipster shared, “[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress," before revealing that “It appears super casual now.”

“But they both have kids,” the source continued. “Big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute…and there is an attraction.”