'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film' becomes fifth-biggest opening film of 2023

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film hit the theaters last week and is already breaking records at the box office.

According to the film's distributing company AMC Theatres, the film brought $92.8 million in ticket sales during its first three days after it was released on October 12.

The documentary has become the fifth-biggest opening of any theatrical release this year following Barbie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Taylor also broke the record of Justin Bieber's Never Say Never concert film which made $73 million during its 2011 domestic run.

It is currently screening across 3,855 cinemas nationwide, and rounded up to an average of $24,073 per screen i.e. $37.5 million on Friday, $32 million on Saturday and $23.2 on Sunday.

The film was originally scheduled to release on October 13 until Taylor announced the premiere in Los Angeles one day earlier.

Variety reported that despite the surprise screening, the film brought in $2.8 million on that night alone.