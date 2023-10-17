 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s ‘happily married life’ is at risk of collapsing

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Meghan Markle’s ‘happily married life’ is at risk of collapsing
Meghan Markle’s ‘happily married life’ is at risk of collapsing 

Meghan Markle may lose her happy family with Prince Harry to scathing details of her previous marriage to Trevor Engelson.

The American film producer is reportedly contemplating the writing of a memoir that would delve into his relatively short-lived marriage to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

According to a report by Woman's Day magazine Trevor potential memoir could threat Meghan’s “happily married life,” as he will be exposing the former senior Royal.

Speaking on the matter, commentator Neil Sean has suggested that literary agents have made significant offers and financial incentives to Trevor, that he might accept.

The revelations in the book may include the claim that Meghan shocked Trevor with their divorce, allegedly sending back her wedding and engagement rings by mail.

Moreover, the end of Meghan and Trevor’s marriage could also be a central topic, following which she moved to Canada for her role in Suits, indicating that she may have ended their relationship for the gig.

The source also noted how Meghan underwent a notable transformation after relocating, suggesting that the breakup was "sudden and so ruthlessly done," that it may have left Trevor feeling "used." 

Trevor’s autobiography could also detail how they guests at their wedding received marijuana as a welcome gift, although the drug was supposedly illegal in the country at the time.

These revelations could further damage Meghan’s reputation in the US and UK as well as around the world while also damaging her relationship with Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry takes bold stand against Meghan Markle

Prince Harry takes bold stand against Meghan Markle

Travis Barker's son credits Megan Fox for his 'big break' in music career

Travis Barker's son credits Megan Fox for his 'big break' in music career
Harry and Meghan dreading Prince William, Kate Middleton's next move

Harry and Meghan dreading Prince William, Kate Middleton's next move
Kanye West ignoring Julia Fox after she exposed him in her memoir?

Kanye West ignoring Julia Fox after she exposed him in her memoir?
Meghan Markle reacts to Kris Jenner’s offer to star in ‘The Kardashians’ video

Meghan Markle reacts to Kris Jenner’s offer to star in ‘The Kardashians’
Meghan Markle receives amazing offer to reinvent Hollywood career

Meghan Markle receives amazing offer to reinvent Hollywood career

Drake points finger at Billboard for tying him with Micheal Jackson

Drake points finger at Billboard for tying him with Micheal Jackson
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film' becomes fifth-biggest opening film of 2023

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film' becomes fifth-biggest opening film of 2023
Shakira receives sad news after dishing horrors of Gerard Pique split

Shakira receives sad news after dishing horrors of Gerard Pique split

Most Disturbing True Crime documentaries to stream on Netflix: Complete list

Most Disturbing True Crime documentaries to stream on Netflix: Complete list
Tyga moves LA court against ex Blac Chyna for their kid's full custody

Tyga moves LA court against ex Blac Chyna for their kid's full custody
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper take romance on the road: ‘They are having fun’

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper take romance on the road: ‘They are having fun’