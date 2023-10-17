Meghan Markle’s ‘happily married life’ is at risk of collapsing

Meghan Markle may lose her happy family with Prince Harry to scathing details of her previous marriage to Trevor Engelson.

The American film producer is reportedly contemplating the writing of a memoir that would delve into his relatively short-lived marriage to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

According to a report by Woman's Day magazine Trevor potential memoir could threat Meghan’s “happily married life,” as he will be exposing the former senior Royal.

Speaking on the matter, commentator Neil Sean has suggested that literary agents have made significant offers and financial incentives to Trevor, that he might accept.

The revelations in the book may include the claim that Meghan shocked Trevor with their divorce, allegedly sending back her wedding and engagement rings by mail.

Moreover, the end of Meghan and Trevor’s marriage could also be a central topic, following which she moved to Canada for her role in Suits, indicating that she may have ended their relationship for the gig.

The source also noted how Meghan underwent a notable transformation after relocating, suggesting that the breakup was "sudden and so ruthlessly done," that it may have left Trevor feeling "used."

Trevor’s autobiography could also detail how they guests at their wedding received marijuana as a welcome gift, although the drug was supposedly illegal in the country at the time.

These revelations could further damage Meghan’s reputation in the US and UK as well as around the world while also damaging her relationship with Harry, the Duke of Sussex.