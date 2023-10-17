Auction features card signed by King Charles' grandmother

A 1980 holiday card issued by the British royal family and signed by the Queen Mother and a trove of other artifacts are hitting the auction block, including music scores from the beloved classic “The Wizard of Oz,” a letter by former first lady Jackie Kennedy.

the holiday card issued by the royal family in 1980 and signed by the Queen Mother shows her standing beside her daughters, Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret.



The auction also features a letter signed by Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion.



Other interesting items in their collection include an 1845 letter by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi accusing English soprano Anna Bishop of bribing the Neapolitan Press, a letter by Impressionist painter Claude Monet to an art dealer, and a signed document ahead of Napoleon Bonaparte’s invasion of Russia in 1812.

