Drake breaks it down on Instagram as he ties Michael Jackson's record

In a dazzling display of chart-topping prowess and artistic homage, Drake, the renowned 36-year-old rapper, celebrated tying with the legendary Michael Jackson for the most number-one hits by a male solo artist on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On a recent Monday, Drake reached a milestone that echoed through the annals of music history. This significant achievement came in the wake of his new track, First Person Shooter, featuring J. Cole, which debuted at the top of the charts, firmly securing his place alongside the King of Pop.

Drake, wasted no time reveling in this career-defining moment. He took to his Instagram account to share the joy of matching up to the iconic Michael Jackson.

The rapper donned a shimmering glove, an unmistakable nod to the iconic fashion statement made by the King of Pop himself in his music video for "Beat It."

One of Drake's Instagram photos captured the artist flashing an infectious smile as he savored a cocktail, his gloved hand adding an extra layer of glamour to his night out.

He further enhanced the celebratory spirit by adding a GIF of a dancing Jackson-esque character, playfully emphasizing the connection between their achievements.



To encapsulate the moment, Drake added a short text graphic to one of his posts, expressing the idea of a "full circle moment." This poetic sentiment encapsulates the deep respect and admiration Drake holds for Michael Jackson, whose legacy casts a long shadow in the music industry.



Notably, First Person Shooter was released as part of Drake's ninth studio album, "For All the Dogs," which graced the music world earlier this month.