Britney's Memoir spills the beans on early sparks with Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears, in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, delves into her early years as a Mouseketeer, revealing insights about her time on The Mickey Mouse Club and the spark she shared with Justin Timberlake.

The pop icon, now 41, reminisces about the demanding but formative experiences on the show, describing it as "boot camp for the entertainment industry."

During her time on the show from 1993, young Britney shared a dressing room with another budding star, Christina Aguilera, as they looked up to the more seasoned Mouseketeers like Keri Russell, Ryan Gosling, and Tony Lucca.

However, it was her connection with Justin Timberlake that stands out. Their relationship, which later blossomed into a high-profile romance, began behind the scenes during a game of Truth or Dare at a sleepover.

In her memoir, she writes,"[Once] at a sleepover, we played Truth or Dare, and someone dared Justin to kiss me. A Janet Jackson song was playing in the background as he leaned in and kissed me.”

While Spears fondly remembers the fun on the show, she also highlights the grueling nature of the experience, with kids practicing choreography and routines up to "thirty times a day."

In 2021, Britney Spears finally broke free from her 13-year-long conservatorship, a move that Justin Timberlake publicly supported.

Their stories, intertwined from their time on The Mickey Mouse Club to the present, continue to captivate the world as Spears prepares to share her journey in The Woman in Me, a memoir that promises to provide even deeper insights into her life and experiences.