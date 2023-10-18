Kesha opens op on self-assurance amidst settling legal battle with Dr. Luke

Kesha, the renowned 36-year-old pop star, recently graced the cover of Modeliste magazine, where she displayed both her confidence and vulnerability.

The singer, known for her hits like Blow, took a moment to reflect on her journey, particularly her self-assurance. This introspection comes after a long and arduous legal battle with music producer Dr. Luke, with whom she had a professional relationship that deteriorated into a contentious legal dispute.

Kesha had accused Dr. Luke of serious misconduct, while he countered with a defamation lawsuit. In a surprising turn of events this June, just before the trial was set to begin, Kesha and Dr. Luke announced a settlement.

In her interview with Modeliste, Kesha emphasized the importance of self-assurance, stating, "I want to be remembered for really standing in my truth, standing uniquely and uncomfortably as the person I've become. It can be really hard to stand in who you are and know who you are."

"I hope people remember most about me that I really stand firmly in who I am, I know who I am, and I know what I believe," she added.



She spoke passionately about creating a safe and accepting space for others, saying, "I want people to feel safe. I want people to feel seen. I want them to feel accepted."

Kesha's journey, from a turbulent legal battle to newfound self-assurance, serves as an inspiring example of resilience, strength, and authenticity, encouraging others to embrace their true selves and find their own inner magic.