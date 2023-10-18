Dolly Parton to treat fans on Thanksgiving halftime show

For their Thanksgiving halftime show, the Dallas Cowboys has roped in country music megastar Dolly Parton.



Set to headline The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff show, the 77-year-old will serenade the crowd as the American's team will take on the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“Wow! What an honor to get to kick off The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign with the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game this Thanksgiving,” the Grammy winner shared.

She continued, “Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times. My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need. Every small act of generosity helps, and together, we can all love our neighbors this holiday season and beyond.”

In a bid to raise awareness and funds for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, Dolly will unveil her biggest hits, along with some new tracks from her upcoming album Rockstar slated to roll out on Nov. 17.