Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'evolved' marriages demands 'less PDA'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are accused of becoming less tactile as a couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who thrived on PDA in the past, now resisted their affection for public.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton said: "Harry and Megan’s relationship has evolved. When looking at their body language, their public displays of affection have changed drastically over the years.

"When they started dating and became more established as an official couple, they were very affectionate in public, almost more affectionate than William and Kate

"But I feel that they have toned it down a bit in recent times. I have seen their engaged eye contact has decreased and they aren't as tactile with one another,” he adds.

"While they do love each other and they will do anything to support one another, we tend not to see them being as openly passionate,” noted the expert.

