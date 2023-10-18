 
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Scarlett Johansson reacts to hubby Colin Jost 'SNL' return

The writers' strike has ended. Colin Jost is back on SNL. And who’s the happiest on the return: Scarlett Johansson.

Talking to Extra’s Mona Kosar Abdi at the 2023 New York Golden Heart Awards, the Marvel star says she is. “excited” that her hubby is back on the airwaves.

“It's been a lot of buildup, obviously. These last six-plus months have been really hard and challenging for many people, so it’s just nice to see all those creatives getting back to work,” she added.

After the WGA strike ended, the presenter asked the 38-year-old about the SAG-AFTRA, adding, that hopefully the actors are next, to which, Scarlett replied, “That is the hope, yes.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Lucy star opened up about her support for God's Love We Deliver, a charitable organization.

"It’s my pleasure to be able to support. It’s such a great organization that I've been involved in for a long time," she continued.

"They have an amazing model, they have a very low administrative cost, donations are going straight to helping those in need, and you know they have an amazing volunteer program. It really is a phenomenal organization," Scarlett said.

