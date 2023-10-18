 
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Kanye West down in dumps after ex Julia Fox reveals embarrassing details

Julia Fox’s recent statement about her intimate life with ex Kanye West led a dating expert to believe that the latter might not be "too happy" about the revelation becoming public.

The pair started dating shortly after Kanye divorced Kim Kardashian in January 2022, but ended their romance in November of the same year.

Julia disclosed details about her relationship with Kanye in newly released memoir Down The Drain, "There like, wasn't any intimacy. It wasn't really about that," she penned. 

Speaking to The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson said that Kanye wouldn't be pleased with Julia for talking about their relationship publicly. 

"He might be embarrassed by her revelation as it could be seen as a blow to his reputation and masculinity,” she predicted.

Flipping the other side of the coin, Louella, who is also the co-founder of the So Syncd dating app, added that there's a possibility that Kanye doesn't care about it at all.

"He's known to have a nonchalant attitude towards certain things and could simply view her comments as unimportant," she concluded.

