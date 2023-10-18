Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on Kylie Jenner romance for the first time

Timothée Chalamet speaks about Kylie Jenner romance for the first time

Timothée Chalamet recently made a few comments about his new relationship with Kylie Jenner.

The pair sparked rumors of their relationship after the Wonka star was spotted on his way to a restaurant in Culver City with the 26-year-old model’s SUV tailing him.

In a recent interview with GQ, Timothée spoke about his love life and how “important” it is to have real experiences, “You’ve got to fall in love, you’ve got to be bored,” he said, hinting towards his romance with Kylie.

Timothée also shared how a celebrity’s privacy is equally significant to that of a common man’s.

The interviewer joked about his statement and said, “If you really wanted to be left alone you might not spend time with one of the four most followed people on Instagram."

The pair reportedly met at the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show back in January 2023.



Last month, Timothée and Kylie confirmed their romance after they were photographed kissing at Beyonce concert, and later attended US Open's final in New York together.