Bella Hadid gets cosy with famous cowboy shortly after Marc Kalman breakup

Wednesday, October 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Bella Hadid was recently spotted with a new man just four months after her breakup with Marc Kalman.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the 27-year-old model can be seen kissing famous cowboy and horse trainer Adan Banuelos during a daytime stroll in Fort Worth, Texas.

She sported a brown leather jacket with blue jeans and boots while Adan wore a button-up shirt tucked into blue jeans and accesorised his look with a trucker hat.

The new romance comes after Bella ended her two-year relationship with Marc earlier this year.

In July, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things.”

Bella is known to have a passion for horse-riding and reportedly wanted to compete in the 2016 Olympics. However, she had pull the plug on her plans due to her battle with Lyme disease.

